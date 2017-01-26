2017 Art Tales contest for writers inspired by art is now open

The City of Ventura and E.P. Foster Library are pleased to sponsor the ninth annual “Art Tales,” a free “creative writing contest inspired by art.” Writers worldwide in three age categories are invited to visit the library, or the contest website, and choose the artwork that inspires them to create and enter their own poem or short story, 500 words or less, by April 4, 2017, for cash and other prizes.



Teachers and writers may contact Art Tales Curator Tobie Roach at troach@cityofventura.net or (805) 658-4759 to request printed copies of lesson plans for their classes or to answer questions regarding the contest. Or download all materials at www.cityofventura.net/arttales including high resolution reproductions of featured artworks, lesson plan with entry rules, featured artist bios, waiver form, model poems and past anthologies for great examples in prose and poetry.

Selections from the City of Ventura Public, Temporary and Municipal Art Collections are rotated annually to a special second floor exhibit space near the library’s rear (children’s) entrance located at 651 East Main Street in Ventura, in an effort to make them more accessible to the community. Each year, the Ventura Public Art Manager/Art Tales Curator selects 4 to 6 artworks to display at the library, illustrating a particular theme.



“For 2017 I selected the theme: ‘Channel Crossings,’” said curator Tobie Roach. “When we speak of ‘the land and its people’ throughout Ventura’s history we must talk about not only our beautiful coastal city but also the treasured Channel Islands close by and what is in between—the “Channel Crossings” or the moving waters that connect everything.

Share This Story!









