2017 California Strawberry Festival Seeks Unique Submissions For Annual Berry Blast Off Recipe Contest

Calling all strawberry lovers with a passion for creating culinary masterpieces. You could win a vacation getaway when you enter the 2017 California Strawberry Festival Berry Blast Off Recipe Contest, presented by the Ventura County Star. All contestants who submit a recipe will be awarded a free ticket to this year’s 34th annual celebration May 20, 21. (Limited to one person/one per family/one per residence).



Festival organizers are searching for the tastiest non-baking strawberry dish for the popular timed challenge that culminates Saturday, May 20th in the Festival’s Strawberry Promenade when two finalists prepare and present their recipes for judges and festival attendees in the ultimate “strawberry smack down.”



Applicants must enter a non-baking strawberry recipe with their favorite sauce, dessert, entrée, dip, drink, jam, spread, appetizer, snack, etc. – the more creative and complex the dish with fresh ingredients, the better. The deadline for submissions is noon April 7, 2017. Five semi-finalists will be selected to compete in a timed, iron chef-style challenge Tuesday, May 9 at 11:00am at the professional kitchen of the Courtyard by Marriott Oxnard, where they must prepare and present their strawberry dish within one hour. The judges select two finalists to compete Festival weekend.



The grand prize winner will choose from a three-day, two night getaway vacation to either Palm Springs, San Diego, Cabo San Lucas or Branson, Missouri, courtesy of Welk Resorts (airfare not included), and also receive a Cutco studio knife set valued at close to $500. The runner up will receive an overnight stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Oxnard along with a complimentary dinner for two at acclaimed Tierra Sur Restaurant at Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard. Berry Blast Off rules & guidelines are available at: http:// castrawberryfestival.org/ events-attractions/contests/



Send recipes with name/address/phone/email/ contact info to:

• By email: csf@castrawberryfestival.org (please submit in both memo and attachment form)

• By fax: 805/ 385-4729

• By mail: California Strawberry Festival, Attn: Berry Blast Off, 1661 Pacific Avenue #15, Oxnard, CA 93033



General admission is $12, seniors 62+ are $8 and children ages 5-12 are $5. Kids 4 and under are free. Active military and dependents with ID are $8. Parking on site is $10. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.castrawberryfestival. org. The California Strawberry Festival information line is 1-888-288-9242.