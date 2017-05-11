2017 Live Oak Music Festival to feature Juggling, Workshops and Ozokidz Performance

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — While the adults attending this year’s Live Oak Music Festival can look forward to the music of Donavon Frankenreiter, Paul Thorn and Jackie Greene, entertaining events for younger festgoers will include talent shows, music workshops and a special kids’ performance by headliner Ozomatli.



The annual Live Oak Music Festival, held in Santa Barbara County, June 16-18, is a 3-day experience featuring camping, music, art and more. The festival is a major fundraiser for Public Radio KCBX.

A family-friendly event, Live Oak always provides a busy schedule that both parents and kids can enjoy. Children’s events this year include yoga, a juggling show and workshops for silk painting, pottery wheel art and henna hand painting. Kids 13-17 can enjoy the Game Zone, featuring food, art projects and Bocce ball, while younger children can enjoy imaginative play and storytelling with, Zette Harbour.



Music events for children include drum circles and a kids’ band workshop that concludes with a Sunday performance.



The Ozokidz show, taking place prior to Ozomatli’s main event Saturday night, will include some of the band’s popular kid-friendly songs, including “Moose on the Loose,” “Spelling” and “Germs.”

This year’s Live Oak Music Festival offers an “Under the Oak Experience,” which includes special seating, limited backstage access, reserved festival parking and a Live Oak souvenir!



All Live Oak Music Festival proceeds benefit KCBX Public Radio, serving San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Southern Monterey counties. Festival gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017

. Day tickets and weekend pass prices range from $20 (child day ticket) to $130 (adult full festival/3-day pass). Camping is included with the 3-day pass. Parking fees are additional. Ticket information for the 2017 Live Oak Music Festival, entertainment line-up, and complete festival details are available at liveoakfest.org.