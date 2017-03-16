2017 VCCCD Classified Employees Recognized for Distinction

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) Board of Trustees acknowledged four 2017 VCCCD Classified Employee of the Year nominees during the regular February board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.Chair Bernardo Perez announced the nominees and presented awards to the distinguished honorees: Dana Boynton (Ventura College), Ashley Chelonis (Oxnard College), Linda Resendiz (Moorpark College), and Mike Rose (District Administrative Center).



Dana Boynton joined the District in 2007 as a library assistant in technical services at Ventura College. Her current title is library technician and she serves as an integral part of the Ventura College library team.



Ashley Chelonis, Instructional Technologies/Designer at Oxnard College, joined the District in 2010. She leads the districtwide Instructional Technology Advisory Committee as the senior instructional technologies/designer.



Linda Resendiz, Executive Assistant to the President of Moorpark College, joined the District in 2008. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence makes her a tremendous asset to the college.



Mike Rose joined the District in 2007 in the Information Technology Department as a Senior Programmer Analyst; he was promoted to Director of Software Applications and Development in August 2016. Rose was instrumental in launching the District’s mobile app for mobile payments, push messaging, course schedules, news, emergency notifications and more.



Chelonis was selected as the 2017 VCCCD Classified Employee of the Year. Her name will be forwarded to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors for consideration for the statewide 2017 California Community Colleges Classified Employee of the Year Award.



“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate and acknowledge these extraordinary individuals publicly in front of their colleagues, families and friends,” stated Board Chair Bernardo Perez. “It is their hard work and commitment to excellence that helps the District achieve its goals related to student success,” added Perez.

The Ventura County Community College District is a member of the 113-campus California Community College system, and serves more than 50,000 students annually. For more information, please visit www.vcccd.edu.