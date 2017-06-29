United Way Announces New Home at Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

Camarillo–There are many caring nonprofits throughout Ventura County, but one of the leaders is Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC). A long-standing partner with United Way to champion the underserved, CEDC will now house the 72 year old nonprofit at its building at 702 County Square Drive in Ventura. “We are thrilled with our new location and partnership with Cabrillo,” said Eric Harrison, United Way President & CEO. “Our new location is a responsible move that will save us nearly $750,000 with our new 7 year lease term and ultimately benefiting the community.”



CEDC partners with United Way on a variety of programs including the successful Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) that generated $2.5 million in returns back to low-income individuals and families, as well as AmeriCorps and a volunteer literacy program called Books Bonanza.



“This is an exciting time for United Way and Cabrillo,” said Margarita de Escontrias, Cabrillo’s CEO. “We have compatible missions and we are proud of our long-standing partnership which has helped those most in need living in our affordable communities, especially our children. With our co-location, we look forward to even more opportunities to collaborate.”



About United Way of Ventura County

Since 1945, United Way of Ventura County has advanced the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all. Our focus is on education, income and health, because these are the building blocks for a good quality of life. We support local services and programs that are more than just ‘stop gap’ measures, but rather solutions that help create lasting change. For more information about United Way of Ventura County, visit www.vcunitedway.org.



About the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

Cabrillo’s mission is to provide comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities that facilitate self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity. Incorporated in 1981, Cabrillo’s early roots were in response to a farmworker community’s demand for secure housing. Cabrillo now provides housing for low- to moderate-income residents and families, including farmworkers, seniors, veterans and individuals with special needs.

