6 Laws for Champions – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



Law 1. Fear is your greatest enemy and you must release fear out of your life! When you make the decision to release fear, indecision and procrastination out of your life, you will experience earth shattering results. Say it out loud: “FEAR GET OUT OF MY LIFE”! Scream it at the top of your lungs and say it every day to release the enemy of fear of your life forever. If your past is holding you back, then reach down and take off the shackles that are holding you back to your past. Do it! Take those shackles off your ankles right now and release your negative past that is holding you back from success. If you think it’s silly to shout out affirmations or physically do something outside of your comfort zone to release something in your life that is holding you back, then you don’t want it bad enough! That’s right. I said it. You don’t want to be free bad enough if you can release yourself from the enemy of fear, doubt, procrastination or even your past.



Law 2. You must know the TRUTH. “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. If you don’t know the truth, you will not be free.” I am receiving only the truth about myself and you should too. God says you are more than a conqueror. God says you can do all things through Christ. Christ is not Jesus’ last name, Christ is the power that is in you. People try to tell us their side of the truth all the time through their opinions, but it’s important to focus on the truth that you know about yourself and not what someone else thinks. Remember, the center of the word truth is “U”. You must believe in yourself and associate with other champions that know the truth about you.



Law 3. You must be consistently working on and building yourself. I am consistently building my belief structure with my “rollover” principle. Every morning when you roll out of bed, you roll right into the present. The past is gone. The present is today. Get up and open that present with great expectation for the first few minutes of your day. Pray and say what you are thankful for out loud right when you get out of bed. It will predict the rest of your day, but you can’t just do it one day. You must do it consistently every single day.



Law 4. Your habits guarantee your success. Without a doubt, your habits will predict your level of success in life! I have seen in thousands of times in my life and the lives of people I help. If your habits consist of hanging out with naysayers, drinking at the local bar every night and watching garbage television, then how can you expect to achieve your goals in life? Ninety-seven percent of people are dead or dead broke by the age of 65. Why? Their habits took complete control of their lives. What about the other 3%? We are the champions that realized that our daily habits will determine if we achieve our goals and dreams.



Law 5. Who you associate with you become. Who you spend most of your time with is who you are becoming. STAY AWAY from negative people. Hang-out with people that want more with their life that want to make a difference in this world. Everybody around you can’t handle the next level you are about to go. They will become angry at you because you remind them of what they want to do but are too afraid to do it.



Law 6. You must live and stand for something or you fall for everything. What are you living for? Everyone lives for something whether it be family, faith, dreams, children, mate or career. If you think you’re not living for something you’re deceiving yourself. Someone said when you find out the “WHY” the how will show up. Why do you go to work every day? Why do you get out of bed? Why do you want to make it? Why are you pursuing what you’re pursuing? Until these questions can be answered you’ll aimlessly wander through life existing, not living. When you don’t know what you stand for or what you live for, then other people will put their agenda in your lap. But when they see you have something to live for, something to stand for, others will have respect for you. I challenge you this season to find the one thing that you will stand for, the one thing you will live for, and give it everything you have. Put all your passion and all your power into it and you will live life at a whole another level. Remember put God first in everything you do. Live your life with passion and I’ll see you at the top!



You can hear Pastor Lonnie at the Miracle Center in Ventura 10 AM Sunday!