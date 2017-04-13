7 unshakable laws that will take your life from average to AMAZING – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



1. The Law of Courage: Courage means even when you feel fear do it anyway. Courage means we have to take responsibility for our mistakes. That means sometimes we have to be comfortable saying I apologize. We have to not hesitate to say I was wrong, but I will make it right. In other words, we have to own our mistakes and let God turn the mistakes in to a message of hope.



2. The Law of Listening: Every voice is important and every person should be treated on the same level when it comes to listening (parents, peers, partners, students, co-workers, and seniors). Try to listen and understand the need people have to be heard. We all have to have the ability to shut our mouth and use our ears. Listening does three things: (1) It demonstrates humility and that we are open to other options; (2) It teaches us how to ask great and powerful questions, and (3) It helps us see things from more than one side.



3. The Law of Learning: We all should place a high value on growing and developing ourselves. Try to learn from others who are not like you. Study other successful people. Invest time and money in feeding their brain so you can grow. When we stop growing we start dying.



4. The Law of Hope: Most people have a very cynical view of life and most people just exist; they don’t live. We have to understand that things aren’t always perfect, but we can remain realistic, positive and hopeful while working on a plan to change. We must not forget we are in partnership with God and his light shines through us.



5. The Law of Love: Loving yourself is very important. The Bible says love your neighbor as yourself. We can show our love many different ways, the greatest weigh to show love is time. Taking the time to go to the places with people that you love will speak volumes to them about what you really care about.



6. The Law of Emotions: The Bible says our emotions can at times be like a wild untamed horse. The way you control a horse is by putting a bit in its mouth. The horse is forced to go in the direction that its head is turned. Likewise if we can get our head turned in the right direction, our life will go in the right direction. It starts with the mouth. Our mouth is the key to where our head goes. The Bible says you will have what you say; you won’t have what you want. You will have what you say. What are you saying in the coffee shop? Beauty shop? Barbershop? At the stores? At home? Around your friends? Around your family? Whatever you are saying is exactly what you are bringing into your life. Become disciplined and have power over your emotions by having power over your mouth. Your life will be more emotionally balanced.



7. The law of the Dream: To stop dreaming would mean to stop living. It is our dreams that take us from where we are today to where you will be tomorrow. Human nature is to remember failure as final and because of it many never fully recover from defeats in life. How does one handle failure? You maximize the opportunities that life brings. Learn from your situation and move on. Most people quit living for the present not just because of their failures but also because of past successes. They remain in the past as though talking about those days would somehow change the present day. What happened in the past happened, good or bad. Now focus on today. Start creating wonderful memories today. A person filled with dreams is a refreshing spring in the middle of it dry desert. Dreams will keep your youthful zeal going even in bad circumstances. Your dreams look at past failures and declare, “I do not have to be a product of my past.” While at the same time looking at past successes, say “More to come from my life!”



