$80,000 in funding needed to keep winter shelter in Oxnard open through March 2017

OXNARD, Calif.–The City of Oxnard is asking for donations to help protect the health of homeless community members during the cold winter season. The West Ventura County Regional Winter Warming Shelter (WWS), stationed in Oxnard, needs an additional month of funding, $80,000, for operations and staff support through March 2017.



Monetary donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to the Downtown Ventura Organization, P.O. Box 1414, Ventura, Calif. 93002. The non-profit organization is the fiscal agent for the regional consortium operating the shelter. Online contributions can be made at www.downtownventura.org/ shelter. For more information, call (805) 641-1090.



For the third consecutive year, the shelter is stationed at the Oxnard National Guard Armory, 351 S. K St. The WWS is a safe refuge that helps to protect homeless community members during the coldest time of the year. It is open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A total of 300 different individuals took refuge at the shelter for at least one night in December 2016 during the shelter’s first month of operations for the 2016-17 winter season. The average attendance each night for December was 80 clients, and more than 100 people flocked to the shelter on its busiest night.



Shelter clients are provided with a warm bed, dinner and restroom and shower facilities. Additionally, WWS clients receive direct assistance and case management from service providers including the Ventura County Homeless Services, the Salvation Army, the Veterans Administration and the Ventura County Public Health and Behavioral Health agencies. Shelter clients from Ventura and other nearby cities receive bus passes to use during the day and to return to the shelter at night.



The WWS is operated by a regional consortium funded primarily by the cities of Oxnard and Ventura, and the County of Ventura. The three governmental entities jointly contract with a local firm, Advanced Tactical Training Institute, to operate the shelter including providing security and emergency medical technician staff.



The cost to operate and staff the shelter is $80,000 per month. To date, the cities of Oxnard and Ventura have committed $69,000 and $73,000 respectively, and the Ventura County Board of Supervisors authorized $120,000 to help cover the costs of operating the shelter.

For more information about the West Ventura County Regional Winter Warming Shelter, contact Karl Lawson, Oxnard Housing Department, at (805) 385-8095, or Peter Brown, City of Ventura, at (805) 658-4707.



Shelter volunteers needed

Community members interested in volunteering at the shelter must attend a volunteer training session. The next session is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 144 S. C St. in Oxnard. Please register via email at atti@roadrunner.com. Dates and times of future training sessions will be posted to the City’s website at www.oxnard.org/housing- wintershelter.



