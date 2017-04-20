A Dose of Vitamin Earth – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



Earth Day is the largest civic event in the world, celebrated simultaneously around the globe by people of all backgrounds, faiths and nationalities. If we don’t take care of the planet, she cannot take care of us. And we are all in this together!



We live in a very modern, technical society. We have come to believe that we are somehow different than our primitive ancestors…more advanced…more civilized. We have a different relationship with the natural world. We are disconnected from the source of our food. We spend most of our time indoors, cut off from the benefits of sunlight on our bodies and the earth beneath our feet. Do you realize that in the past 20 years, childhood has moved inside? The average American kid spends as little as 30 minutes each day in unstructured outdoor play. They spend more than 7 hours each day in front of a television, video game or computer.



Physical bodies are bioelectric machines; they operate on electrical impulses. The heart and brain are obvious examples of this. Every movement of your body or thought in your mind is a vibrational frequency and an electrical transmission. Your body is meant to come in contact with the Earth. It is a grounding force. When you are surrounded by electromagnetic waves, Wi-Fi and cell phone signals, positive electrons can build up in your body. Have you heard of free radicals? When we do something as simple as walking or sitting barefoot outside, we have direct contact with the Earth’s surface. This balances us in the form of a negative grounding charge.



Research shows that being grounded benefits the body in many ways. We need the Earth’s electrons for our well-being…just as our ancient ancestors did! We are a part of nature. We are connected with Mother Earth. These negative electrons benefit your body in many ways. In fact, they appear to be foundational for general health. When these negative electrons are deficient or missing, health problems can occur. It’s as if we need a little Vitamin Earth every day as a nutritional supplement! Sustained contact with the Earth’s natural subtle surface electric energy can reduce inflammation and pain.



In Japan, people are encouraged to participate in shintin yoku, or forest bathing. A study began in 1982 has shown that spending time with trees improves well-being, reduces stress and depression. This time in nature boosts the immune system. In fact, a walk in nature even boosted working memory much more than walks in urban environments.



There are definite physical and psychological benefits derived from the practice of communing with nature. It decreases anxiety and elevates your mood; it improves self-esteem. Studies have also found that natural beauty can elicit feelings of awe, which is one of the surest ways to experience a mental boost. Among people who work in an office, even a window with a view of nature is associated with lower stress and higher job satisfaction.



I encourage you to do a little “Earthing” to celebrate this Earth Day. Take some time to lay on the ground and feel the Earth beneath you, supporting you. Imagine growing roots out of the bottom of your feet and feel yourself securely planted in the ground. Stake your claim. When your roots are strong; when you feel supported…you are able to create an abundant life. You reap the fruits of your labor.



My message for Earth Day is this: We are one. We are connected. Spend some time with your Mother. Do something nice for her! She gives you everything you need, including life itself! When you honor the Earth, you honor your life. And you also honor your children and your children’s children. You make a statement that your action is a belief in the future. Come into right relationship with your true mother… Mother Earth, Mother Nature, Gaia, Pachamama, Parvati, Terra, the Cosmic Mother. Earth Day is something to celebrate Every Day. Go bathe yourself in the forest.



Patricia Lynn Belkowitz teaches life-changing tools to achieve self-mastery. She is a Clinical Hypnotherapist and a Shaman. For more about her practice, visit www.TheMindMatters.com.