A Mother’s Influence – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



When the human fetus is developing, the heart is the first organ to form. At that moment, a very special bond is also beginning to develop…the loving bond between mother and child. Two hearts begin to beat as one. A mother knows the heartbeat of child from a unique perspective; beating within her own body. And from within, a child knows the rhythm of mother’s heartbeat. Elizabeth Stone speaks for all mothers when she says, “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”



Research shows that when two people come near each other or have physical contact with each other, one’s heart affects the other’s electrical brain waves. It has been observed that when two people hold hands, a transfer of electrical energy is transmitted and can be detected by an EEG. Apparently this explains why when a mother embraces her crying baby, the baby calms down and stops crying. The electric waves from the mother’s heart (love) are transferred to the baby’s brain. When the baby’s brain receives these waves of love, it sends tranquilizing signals to the baby’s heart. The emotional energy of love stops the emotional energy of fear.



It is interesting to note that the heart, traditionally associated with emotions, happens to be on the left side of the body. The left side is the side that connects to the right brain, which is the center of emotional processing in the brain. Previous research has indicated that 70-85% of women and girls show a bias to hold babies to the left side of their body. Mother knows best.



In the recently released HeartMath book, Heart Intelligence, the authors note in part, “As collective consciousness increases, this will eventually reveal that love is an advanced mode of intelligent living. People have just scratched the surface of awareness regarding the focused power of love and its capacity to create a heart-based environment: one where individuals can transcend fear and what it brings, while manifesting their undiscovered gifts and fulfillment.”



We all learn a lot about love from mothers. And it appears that we learn from the inside out, even before we are born. We can take this knowledge and use it every day to help ourselves and others. When you know that your heart is transferring electrical energy to the brain waves of those around you, you owe it to yourself and others, to have thoughts of love and compassion. Your loving heart can literally calm those in your presence.



Mother’s Day is about to be celebrated as a holiday. Join the celebration. Whether you are woman or man, mother or not, I invite you to become more aware of your ability to influence those around you in a more loving way. Perhaps it’s a good day to become more accepting of yourself and others. Tell yourself that you are beautiful and smart. Perhaps it’s time to tell yourself that you’re a good boy or good girl and you’re doing a good job. Maybe you need to believe that everything is going to be okay; that you can do anything you set your mind to do. Reach out to those around you. Listen to each other’s troubles. Wipe away tears. Offer a shoulder to lean on. Hold hands. Give lots of hugs and kisses. Cuddle. Pat each other on the back; or give a back rub. Tell each other stories. Make each other laugh. Take time to be kind. Make your mother proud.



