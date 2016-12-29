A New Year, A New You! – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



Every day is a unique gift from God full of opportunity. However, if you are like most people, January 1st holds special meaning as a day for new beginnings and fresh starts. For some reason people feel the first of the year is magical. I’m okay with that as long as you don’t think the magic happens without you doing anything. The Scripture says faith without works or action is dead. This has been an incredible year as we slowly watch 2016 leave us with its many surprises in politics, churches, and I’m sure in your house. No matter what 2016 was like here’s what I know. 2017 is about to arrive, the only question is where will you be when it arrives and more importantly how will you embrace it?



I’m sure you’ve been giving thought to your 2017 goals and dreams. This year, let’s do it differently! I would like to challenge you to take your 2017 goals and make them your reality in the next 30 days. Yes, the next 30 days is it possible. Why not? The Universe loves speed and I think you will love it too.



You are worthy and capable of all the good you can imagine. Don’t procrastinate. Don’t hesitate! Start living the life you really want, Right Now! Instead of later. “If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.”



We can do so much more than we give ourselves credit for. We have an incredible, unlimited resource available to us. In fact, it would shock most people to find out just how much could be achieved in their lifetime if only they had tried with what was immediately available to them.



Because most people do not understand how much potential they have, they limit their aspirations to the level at which they know they can achieve. What a tragedy.



Have you reflected on the years gone by as we embrace yet another year with dreams, goals, promises and resolutions that we all have made before?



Do you have memories of people and places that were once as sharp as a steak knife now seem dull as a butter knife?

Do you find yourself squandering precious minutes seeking reasons and asking why…why you’re here? (Here on earth) Contemplating your life’s purpose year after year? Listen, the reason why you are here, you don’t need to understand. It matters not the reason why you are here. Your purpose is to seize and maximize the moment that you are here!



It’s time for you to see things differently. Let your thoughts and actions change. Allow your views of past and present to slowly be rearranged.



Let your spirit start anew; become focused and aware of the moments and the blessings that surround you everywhere! Just look around.



Do not permit past memories… of the where …the who…the how to become more important than the memories you’re making now. Live life on purpose and in person; own every day. You may not like where you are now, but you’re there anyway! The question is will you stay there? Or will you do something right now to get out of there. Life is like a puzzle, every failure and each success adds another piece of the puzzle to fit together with the rest.



To finish the picture and view the masterpiece as a whole, will not happen on this side of life. So for now, just fill your time living the life God wants you to live.



Live it fully one day at a time… but live it.



Experience living! Put down your defenses. You don’t have to know why you are you, and I’m me. We just are… so just start living life NOW or life will be gone from you forever.



Neither you nor I choose our date of birth, nor do we know our date it ends so live your life with the gift that you have right now in your present, before it becomes your past.



Put God first in everything you do. Live your life with passion and I will see you at the top!

