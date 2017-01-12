A Peace Centered Mind is the Environment for Miracles – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



One of the most important things I’ve learned is that Peace is Power



Our vision and success are born out of a peaceful mind.



I have learned that freedom grows out from a peace-filled heart. Grace and mercy abound more in a peaceful state of being.



The peace that I have today does not mean the absence of chaos and conflict. Rather it is the peace of knowing that no matter what, I will be okay, in fact, I will be better than OK — GREAT! another lesson that I have learned is that peace begins on the inside and is sustained and advanced by the type of energy that I allow to surround my physical being. I have learned that it is also necessary to create, maintain and embody peace-filled energy.



One way I do this is I try my very best to keep thinking peaceful thoughts, with a peace-filled heart, I discovered that everything around me shifts and respond to the energy I bring into the room.



I have worked hard through my struggles and ‘setbacks, to remove and grow beyond the blockages, hindrances, obstructions and wounds that were present in me mentally and emotionally. Today I am free because I made the choice to be free.



I found out it was my emotional and mental patterns from my past stopping me from living up to my potential.



Jesus said you are the” light of the world” not you have light you are light. A light shines. I use to stress with the ideal of trying to save the world but that’s not my job. He is the savior of the world.



I can’t save anyone I can only be a light that shines, so others can see where to go, so they don’t trip and fall in the dark.



You and I have to protect our light. In the past I would respond to anything and everything I would judge my spiritual growth and spiritual condition on the amount of adverse conditions I was willing to live through and with. I use to think that if I would endure certain people and put up with and forgive even the most Hideous deeds of others no matter how bad they treated me that I would be rewarded with an out pouring of God’s blessing. Now I am free from that wrong thinking. Today in my life there are some experiences I just no longer choose to have. I also accept the fact that everyone will not like me! Everyone will not agree with me! and some people may not ever choose to see me as anything other than the perception they now hold in their mind. That is not my issue or problem, that’s their personal issue. (To really be free you must be cool with not being liked by every person) I can’t tell anyone what to do and how to talk or treat me but I can choose how I will participate with that person… and I chose to Release Them.



Some people just want to fight you they expect a fight they look for a fight and if there is no fight around they will pick a fight.



They want to argue and be upset I know longer consider it a necessity to support them in their self-produced drama. I’ve learned that just because we can help someone it doesn’t mean we must help them, or that it is in our best interest to do so. I know that God is in charge and not me so I can keep my mouth shut and my money in my pocket. And since God is in charge I don’t need to save fix or change anyone. Unless God specifically chooses to use me as a tool to save, fix, or change that someone or something.



I don’t have to offer them affirmations or tell them what to do. I no longer assume that it’s my reusability to inspire or enlighten the people who fight me. Instead I Release them because anything that threatens your light from shining you must Release it at once, and I mean anything. Keep your peace, at peace.



