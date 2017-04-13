A Rare Appearance by the Literary Legend, Isabel Allende, at The Granada Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents An Evening with Isabel Allende on Wed., April 19, at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.



Literary legend Isabel Allende is beloved for her sweeping narratives mixed with deeply personal, deftly political, evocatively historical writing. Allende famously wrote her acclaimed first novel, The House of the Spirits, in exile from her home country of Chile. Throughout the 20 works of fiction and memoir she has written since – including her latest work, The Japanese Lover – Allende’s enduring romanticism blends with her unique wisdom from the experiences that have shaped her life. In a rare public appearance, “the queen of magical realism” (Los Angeles Times) will weave together her family history, literary trailblazing and the sorrows and heart-stirring beauty of the human condition.



In addition to her work as a writer, Allende also devotes much of her time to human rights. Following the death of her daughter in 1992, she established in Paula’s honor a charitable foundation dedicated to the protection and empowerment of women and children worldwide. Since 1987, Allende has made her home in the San Francisco Bay Area. Allende became a U.S. citizen in 1993 but, as she says, she lives with one foot in California and the other in Chile.



Tickets are $20-$35 for the general public and $10 for all students (valid student ID required). A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact The Granada Theatre at (805) 899-2222 or granadasb.org.