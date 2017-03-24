Animal Licensing Fair at Village Green Park

The Animal Safety Division of the Oxnard Police Department will hold an animal licensing fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Village Green Park, 3002 Moss Landing Blvd. Plus, there will be giveaways!



This will be a great opportunity for you to license your pet to help ensure their safety. If your pet is found, a license tag on your pet’s collar is the fastest way to reunite you and your pet. The license tells us where you live since your pet can’t.



Licensing is also required by law. If your pet’s license has expired or your pet is not licensed, great news! No back fees or penalty fees will be charged at the event (cash and check accepted). Not applicable to civil citations already issued.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ oxnardanimalsafety/.

