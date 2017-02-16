Assemblymember Bill Brough Seeks Legislation to Establish Ronald Reagan Holiday

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Bill Brough (R-Dana Point) will introduce legislation this year to formally observe February 6th as a state holiday: the birthdate of former President of the United States and Governor of California, Ronald Reagan.



“Ronald Reagan is more than a favorite son of the Golden State, he is an historic leader of our state and nation,” said Brough. “He deserves the same honor that California has bestowed on many others.”



While February 6th is designated annually as “Ronald Reagan Day”, Brough’s measure would designate a holiday for all state employees and schools, akin to several others already established by California. He also noted that Texas and Missouri celebrate President Lyndon Johnson day and President Harry Truman day, respectively.

“No Californian in the 20th century represented our state and nation with more vision, dignity and moral purpose,” said Brough. “This is an ideal opportunity to fittingly pay tribute to the historic accomplishments of our 33rd Governor and 40th President, as well as truly appreciate the extraordinary Reagan legacy that continues to guide and inform public leaders and policymakers throughout America and all around the world.”