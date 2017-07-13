Assemblymember Irwin names Many Mansions as the Assembly District 44 Nonprofit of the Year

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) named Many Mansions as her 2017 Nonprofit of the Year. Every year members of the California State Assembly are asked to name an outstanding nonprofit to recognize during a ceremony on the floor of the California State Assembly.



“Many Mansions has been at the forefront of advocating on behalf of affordable housing issues in Ventura County since the 1970’s,” said Assemblymember Irwin. We are fortunate that they are a part of our community, and I’m honored to nominate them as the 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.”



Many Mansions originated in 1979 in the City of Thousand Oaks at the offices of Frank Schillo, who was a prominent community leader and former City Councilmember and County Supervisor. The name of the organization is said to have originated from a bible passage that said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions.” They first devoted themselves to rental assistance through their Adopt-A-Family program, which at its peak was helping more than 400 households pay their rent.



In order to control the rent levels and the condition of the homes, Many Mansions decided to partner with the City of Thousand Oaks to create their first affordable housing development called Schillo Gardens in 1986-87. From that point on they continued to expand their developments throughout Ventura County. One of their recent projects is an affordable housing development for veterans in Oxnard.



They also offer several different programs on-site at their properties: these include safe and supportive Children’s Programs like after school and reading programs, STEM related activities, and career development courses. They also offer courses for adults that include financial education training, job development, and life skills preparation.



“Many Mansions started as a small organization dedicated to helping underserved residents that were having a hard time paying their rent,” said Many Mansions’ President Rick Schroeder. “We eventually grew to having our own affordable housing and community programs. I’m deeply appreciative of Assemblymember Irwin for recognizing the hard work of our organization, staff and volunteers.”



They also hold an event called “Bowls of Hope,” which helps to raise funds for the residents of Many Mansions and to spread awareness about the need for affordable housing.

Many Mansions was honored at a ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday, June 28.