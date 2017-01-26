Award Winning Puppeteer Hobey Ford to Perform a Family Show in Ojai

Performances To Grow On is proud to present Animalia, a performance featuring the puppets of Hobey Ford on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 pm at the Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery. Tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets are available online at www.ptgo.org, by phone at 310-890-1439 or at the Ojai Coffee Roasting Company. Tickets are $5 more at the door.

The quintessential favorite, Hobey Ford’s “Animalia” explores the magical world of animals. This performance features Hobey’s original “Foamies” puppets carved from large blocks of foam with intricate mechanical designs that gives each puppet realistic movements. Hobey breaks out of the traditional puppet theater booth turning the whole theater into his performance stage. “Animalia” introduces audiences to the metamorphosis of a butterfly and a tadpole, various ecological systems and endangered animals. With wonderful music, stunning puppetry, this is a show that will enthrall the whole family. Hobey Ford is the recipient of the “Unima”, the highest honor in puppetry.