Ballet Hispanico: Joyous Celebration of Music and Movement presented by ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! presents Ballet Hispánico, America’s premier Latino dance organization for more than 45 years, in performances and community outreach throughout Santa Barbara County February 6 – 12, with support from John and Jody Arnhold. Ballet Hispánico perform at Isla Vista School on Friday, February 10, 7 pm; at Guadalupe City Hall on Saturday, February 11, 7 pm; and on Sunday, February 12, 7 pm, at The Marjorie Luke Theatre. All performances are free. Santa Barbarians from all corners of the County are invited to put on their dancing shoes and join Ballet Hispánico members in free Latin Social Dance classes on Monday, February 6, 7 pm, at the Westside Community Center in Santa Barbara, co-presented with the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation; on Wednesday, February 8, 7 pm at the St. George Family Youth Center in Isla Vista, co-presented with the Center; and on Saturday, February 11, 12 noon at the Abel Maldonado Youth Community Center in Santa Maria, co-presented with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks.



Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures and the shared human experience through dance. Founded by National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico has been led since 2009 by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, who has infused the organization’s legacy with a bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance that reflects America’s changing cultural landscape. Through performances of its internationally-acclaimed Company, innovative dance training programs, and community education activities that inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds, Ballet Hispánico brings the joy of dance and Hispanic culture to the world.

Isla Vista School is located at 6875 El Colegio Road, in Isla Vista. Guadalupe City Hall is located at 918 Obispo Street, in Guadalupe. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at Santa Barbara Junior High, in Santa Barbara. Westside Community Center is located at 423 W Victoria St, in Santa Barbara. St. George Family Youth Center is located at 889 Camino Del Sur, in Isla Vista. Abel Maldonado Youth Community Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St., in Santa Maria. For more information, call Isla Vista School at (805) 252-3493 , Guadalupe City Hall at (805) 343-2455 or the Marjorie Luke Theatre at (805) 884-4087 x7