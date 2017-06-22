BAPAC Holds 27th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Posted date: June 22, 2017 In: Photo | comment : 0 (Photo Credit: Robert Jeffreys and Peggy Hunt) Prev 1of79 Next Share This Story! Tweet Share ‹ Previous Next › About The Author Administrator Number of Entries : 9848 Related posts Bethel AME Church Hosts 2nd Annual Festival of Grace Ageless Beauty Gets a Surprise Birthday Party Pacifica High School Wins 2017 “Sweets by the Sea” Competition 2017 Kappa Alpha Psi Open Golf Tournament Celebrates Ventura Alumni Chapters 40th Anniversary Logging In... Profile cancel Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Facebook or CommentName EmailNot published Website
Profile