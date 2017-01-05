Be Your Life Architect – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



You are the architect of your life. The birth chart can be the blueprint, the set of plans, but how it is built is up to you. Think of the decisions you make as the materials you choose to use. Staying with the same analogy, the attention you give an aspect of your life might be similar to the type of workmanship you use.



How you interpret and piece together the elements of your life shapes the meaning and purpose you find in life.



Knowing your sun sign, your ascendant or rising sign, and where the moon is in your chart can help you understand more about yourself and how to build the life you want.

Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.