Brownley Announces $3 Million Grant to Support Upward Bound Programs at Cal Lutheran University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) announced that the U.S. Department of Education has awarded two grants to Cal Lutheran University totaling an estimated $3 million over five years through the Upward Bound Program, a federal TRIO program.



“TRIO programs like the Upward Bound Program provide doorways of opportunity for low-income and first-generation college students in Ventura County,” said Congresswoman Julia Brownley. “I am thrilled to see California Lutheran University receive this funding that will help them continue their work of making the dream of attending college a reality for so many kids in our community.”



“We are gratified to have been awarded what will amount to more than $3 million over the next five years in what was probably the toughest competition for TRIO Upward Bound funding to date,” said Sergio Galvez, senior director of Cal Lutheran’s TRIO Pre-University Programs. “This grant will enable us to continue the programs that have become part of the very fabric and culture of our campus for the last 36 years.”



“We are thankful that we can carry on our work motivating and preparing low-income and potential first-generation college students in Oxnard and Los Angeles County to continue their education beyond high school,” said Cal Lutheran President Chris Kimball. “All of the nearly 300 high school students who graduated from our TRIO Upward Bound programs in the last three years enrolled in college, and we look forward to building on that success in the coming years.”

In Congress, Congresswoman Brownley has been a strong advocate for TRIO programs and other federal education programs.