Brownley Hosts Dedication Ceremony Honoring Fallen Seabees

Port Hueneme, CA – Congresswoman Julia Brownley hosted a dedication ceremony officially naming the federal postal facility in Port Hueneme as the “U.S. Naval Construction Battalion ‘Seabees’ Fallen Heroes Post Office Building” in honor of the Seabees during their 75th Anniversary. Captain Chris Janke, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Ventura County, and Captain Mike Saum, Commodore of Naval Construction Group One, were also in attendance. The ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 31.



“In their 75 year history, the Seabees have served our great nation with their renowned “can-do” spirit. Our Seabees have fought on the frontlines to build bases, roadways, airstrips, and other essential infrastructure necessary for our troops – at home and around the world – to succeed in their missions. I am both humbled and honored to have led this effort to recognize and pay tribute to our fallen Seabees,” said Congresswoman Brownley.



Congresswoman Brownley introduced H.R. 6138, legislation naming the postal facility during the 114th Congress. The bill was signed into law by President Obama on December 16, 2016. Brownley represents the west coast headquarters of the Seabees stationed at Naval Base Ventura County. Seabees have served in every major military conflict since 1942 and various major disaster relief/recovery and humanitarian assistance efforts throughout their history.