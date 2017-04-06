Cabrillo welcomes Real Estate Professional Sher Heard to its Board of Directors

VENTURA, Calif. – The Board of Directors of the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) is pleased to welcome the addition of real estate professional Sher Heard to its Board of Directors.



A licensed Realtor since 1985, Heard has worked in various capacities of the real estate industry. She is currently in real estate sales and co-owner of Comfort Real Estate Services, where she serves as the office training manager and new agent mentor. She is also on the Board of Director of the Ventura County Coastal Association of Realtors and past president of the Ventura Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).



Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to provide comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities through a community-building approach that facilitates self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.