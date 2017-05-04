California Welcome Center in Oxnard Features Nomi Wagner at ‘Meet the Artist’ Reception

Oxnard – The California Welcome Center (CWC) located at the Collection Shopping Center in Oxnard is pleased to announce that artist Nomi Wagner who created this year’s California Strawberry Festival poster, will be featured during the “Meet the Artist” Reception on May 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend the reception which will include an artist demonstration by Wagner.



Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a drawing with a chance to win a pen and ink watercolor portrait valued at $400. In addition, the CWC will have gift certificates on hand for commissioned watercolor and pen & ink portraits by Wagner. The California Welcome Center is located at 2786 Seaglass Way at the Collection. For information, contact the California Welcome Center at 805-988-0717.

About Nomi Wagner



Using a unique medium that combines traditional watercolor painting with fine art digital technology, artist Nomi Wagner of Mandalay Beach, Oxnard is a pioneer in the world of high tech art. She specializes in portrait paintings of children, adults, families, and pets. A graduate of USC as a dental hygienist, she ultimately found her calling in the arts as a professional portrait photographer at studios in West Los Angeles. She later developed her digital watercolor technique while studying traditional portrait panting at the California Institute of Art. She has sold many of her paintings to Ventura County residents and was deeply honored to have her painting chosen for the 2017 California Strawberry Festival poster. The painting depicts a romantic picnic of luscious Oxnard strawberries and wine on the dunes at Mandalay Beach, with Anacapa and Santa Cruz Islands in the background. Her goal was to show “the joy of living here in our beautiful and bountiful Ventura County.