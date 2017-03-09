You Are Here: Home » Local » Camarillo Police Department to hold Start Smart Program

Posted date: March 09, 2017 In: Local | comment : 0

Page-13A--camarilloCAMARILLO — The Camarillo Police Department will be hosting a program to educate newly licensed and future drivers.  This program will take place on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 from 5:30PM until 8:30PM at the Camarillo Police Station Community Room.  The ‘Start Smart’ Program is a cooperative effort between the California Highway Patrol, Camarillo Police Department, teenage drivers, and their parents/guardians.

In an attempt to remain proactive and not reactive, Start Smart is designed to help young drivers and their parents/guardians understand the responsibilities associated with driving a motor vehicle.  Start Smart will show how a poor choice behind the wheel can change the lives of everyone involved.  Our goal is to raise awareness and reduce the number of teen-related injuries and deaths due to traffic collisions.

For reservations, call the Camarillo Police Department Community Resource Unit at (805) 388-5155.  Space is limited to 20 students and their parents/guardians.  There is no charge to attend the program.  Interested parents are asked to contact Deputy Ben Lopez at (805) 388-5122 for more information.

