Camarillo Police Department to hold Start Smart Program

CAMARILLO — The Camarillo Police Department will be hosting a program to educate newly licensed and future drivers. This program will take place on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 from 5:30PM until 8:30PM at the Camarillo Police Station Community Room. The ‘Start Smart’ Program is a cooperative effort between the California Highway Patrol, Camarillo Police Department, teenage drivers, and their parents/guardians.



In an attempt to remain proactive and not reactive, Start Smart is designed to help young drivers and their parents/guardians understand the responsibilities associated with driving a motor vehicle. Start Smart will show how a poor choice behind the wheel can change the lives of everyone involved. Our goal is to raise awareness and reduce the number of teen-related injuries and deaths due to traffic collisions.



For reservations, call the Camarillo Police Department Community Resource Unit at (805) 388-5155. Space is limited to 20 students and their parents/guardians. There is no charge to attend the program. Interested parents are asked to contact Deputy Ben Lopez at (805) 388-5122 for more information.

