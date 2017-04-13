Can You Make It Rain? – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



Do you ever “wish the real world would just stop hassling me,” as the song, “Real World”, from Matchbox Twenty says? Whenever I hear that song, it sticks with me for a few days. They call it an ear worm, a song that keeps on playing in your head long after you turned the player off.



The song starts with the longing refrain, “I wonder what it’s like to be a rain-maker. I wonder what is like to know I made the rain.” Are you a rain-maker?



Here are 3 signs that you are a rain-maker (and what to do about it if you are not):



1. You wake looking forward to your day’s ToDo List

When what is on your ToDo list fills you with eager anticipation, you know you are seeding the clouds with life-giving stuff.



You see reason in what you have to accomplish and even when the actions are small and routine, you feel “in process”, making your way toward something that feels right.



If your ToDo list feels like drudgery or fills you with dread, or if you don’t even have a ToDo list in your head or on paper, you have probably lost sight of your aim – or at least lost your connection to it.



Getting back your aim can be as simple as re-committing to it, but if you have lost it or don’t know what your aim is or what it could be – that driving force that makes you feel vital and alive – you have work to do finding it.



A few lucky people are born with an innate sense of direction. The rest of us have to seek it out. Let that frame your ToDo list: commit to being a seeker.



2. You see how everything you do serves an important purpose

Your life is a kind of magic jigsaw puzzle in which each action, from the mundane to the most compelling is significant. You see that the smallest piece of sky that looks just like every other one is vital because you need it to complete your puzzle.



You may be knowingly taking a longer way around so you can serve some subsidiary aims along the way to your ultimate or long term aim, and that is okay. You know detours or diversions teach you or support you in some way.



However, if you see an endless list of tasks that need to be done or feel frustrated and resentful of what you have to do, perhaps you have not integrated the value of these tasks in service of your goals or aims. Take another look at what they do for you or enable you to do.



Sometimes the path is a little branched and convoluted, and only you really understand how things fit together but, if on reflection, the tasks facing you honestly do not have any value and do not even indirectly serve you, take them off your plate. Let them go.



How easily you know what to focus on and what to let go of depends on the strength of the meaning you give to your aim. Don’t let doubt deny you the power of an authentic desire.



3. You recover quickly

You are not haunted by the possibility of failure because you know challenges and setbacks are part of life. You may embrace the idea of “no gain without pain” or simply accept the reality that not every plan will work flawlessly every time.



Like a pilot navigating a plane or the captain of a sea vessel, you know that you need to keep adjusting to reach your destination. The “winds of change” do not blow you off course for long and you find no shame in taking a new route.



Choose to be resilient. If it feels as if the world is thwarting your every effort, perhaps you are looking at the wrong metrics of “success.” Being bold in your commitment to something doesn’t mean suffering.



Make your true aim your very own ear worm, and tap into it. Get the sense of working toward it, aligning yourself with what it takes to get there – including trying some stuff that won’t work or doesn’t work the way you want it to.



Every step you take gets you closer to where you are going. It is through practice that we perfect our aim.



My wish for you is that you fall in love with your destination and allow the longing to guide you ever closer to it.



Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.