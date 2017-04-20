Casa Pacifica raises millions, celebrates with groundbreaking ceremony

Crisis-care center for youth celebrates with a breaking ground ceremony in support of its capital campaign



CAMARILLO, Calif. — Casa Pacifica, a nonprofit crisis-care and residential treatment facility for at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, celebrated its Building New Foundations of Hope capital campaign with a groundbreaking ceremony on this month. The campaign has successfully raised $16.1 million toward Casa Pacifica’s campus expansion efforts.

The campaign, which officially launched in 2013, has been focused on the construction of two residential Substance Abuse Cottages. Each cottage will have eight beds and support rehabilitation for youth who struggle with substance addictions. The overall project aims to make improvements and enhancements to the campus by expanding and supporting Casa Pacifica’s current services.



Casa Pacifica welcomed local dignitaries and elected officials, who said a few words about the progress the nonprofit made through this four-year campaign. Those included Steven Elson, Ph. D., CEO of Casa Pacifica; Dr. Rosalind C. Warner, president of Casa Pacifica’s board of directors; William J. Kearney, capital campaign cabinet co-chair; Mike Powers, chief executive officer of Ventura County; Kelly Long, supervisor of Ventura County District 3.



Casa Pacifica’s experience indicates that 75-80 percent of the children served on its campus either suffer from substance use issues or come from families where drugs or alcohol have been a causative factor in their removal from home. Studies show that almost half of foster care youth use illicit substances during their time in foster care — and at least one-third meet the criteria for a substance use disorder.



“Through our Building New Foundations of Hope capital campaign, we are raising funds to construct facilities that support the betterment of our children,” said Steve Elson, CEO of Casa Pacifica. “That’s really the bottom line. Once completed, these facilities will allow us to offer the 24/7 care and attention our community’s afflicted youth need to heal their bodies and regain control of their lives.”



Since Casa Pacifica opened its doors in 1994, the organization has provided hope and help for more than 30,000 children and their families. The need for the nonprofit’s services continues to grow. The nonprofit works with approximately 4,000 children per year, with 500 served directly on campus and others served through community-based programs.



Casa Pacifica needs approximately $500,000 to reach its Phase 1 full fundraising goal. To donate to the Building New Foundations of Hope capital campaign or to set up a campus tour, please visit www.hopeforcasapacifica.org, or contact the development department at 805-445-7800.



About Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for abused, neglected or at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The agency is the largest nonprofit provider of children’s mental health services in both counties and, along with its campus-based programs, administers a number of community-based programs designed to strengthen families and keep children in their homes. For more information about Casa Pacifica, please visit www.casapacifica.org or call the development department at 805-445-7800.