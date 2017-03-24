CCMERA to hold meet and greet mixer for Aubry Stone, CEO of CBCC

Oxnard, CA – On Friday, March 24, Central Coast Minority Enterprise Resource Affiliates (CCMERA) will host a VIP reception and business mixer at the beautiful Courtyard by Marriott Oxnard Ventura, located at 600 E. Esplanade Drive, at 6:30 p.m.



The exclusive event is to honor the visit of Aubry Stone who is currently the President/CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) and Director of the California Black Chamber Foundation.



Stone was a leader in providing important business resources for communities of color in California. When asked why he felt the need to co-found the Chamber he said, “African-Americans were being underserved.”





Today, CBCC continues to be a powerful ally for black business leaders. “We advocate all issues pertaining to business opportunities on behalf of African-Americans.”



Stone was a leader in pioneering information resources for communities of color as well as forging new avenues for broadcast such as the founding of the state’s only African-American owned and operated low powered radio station (97.5 KDEE FM).



“We started a radio station to communicate to people and say what you wanted to say to them unfiltered,” he explained. As to the purpose of the station, “We were looking to reach the whole underserved community of color. We wanted to educate, train and develop community leaders.”



Stone will be visiting to report on current initiatives and issues impacting businesses in California. He also chairs on the board of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and will address issues of a national scope.



The event will be sponsored by CCMERA affiliates. Al Jones is the master of ceremonies and will host for CCMERA. Invited guests will include elected officials, agency leaders, corporate executives, and leaders from the small business community. The business guests will be representative of underrepresented business communities, such as, veterans, ethnic groups, women, LGBTQ, students, and other entities and individuals.



He believes CCMERA can play an important role in the development of business leaders within the African-American community. When asked what he sees as the most positive goal of CCMERA he responded, “…to be energized, motivated, and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in the State of California, if they’ll just put themselves in a positive position.”



Stone feels that CCMERA can make a great difference in the black business community. “I think it’s a great vehicle to be a nucleus of positive energy and information,” he said, “and to be a point of reference so that people have somewhere to go to get select answers to all of their questions.”



The reception is free. For more information or to make reservations, visit CCMERA’s website at: https://ccmera.org.