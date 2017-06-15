You Are Here: Home » Local » Channel Islands Harbor Presents Concerts by the Sea

The Trippin Wild Band will peform pop, rock and funk at Channel Islands Harbor on July 8

OXNARD — Channel Islands Harbor is holding its Concerts by the Sea each Saturday from July 1– Aug. 26. The free summer concert series will be from 4-6 p.m. at Peninsula Park, 3401 Peninsula Road, Oxnard at Channel Islands Harbor, next to the Hampton Inn. Free parking is available at the park and along the street. Visitors can enjoy a wide array of musical styles, including jazz, rock, folk, country and blues.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on while they enjoy the music. Concert-goers can also bring along a picnic basket or dine at nearby Harbor restaurants. For more information on Concerts by the Sea or the Channel Islands Harbor, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.

