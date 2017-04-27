Check That off Your Todo List Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



How do you get yourself to do something… something you have been meaning to do?



“Tonight,” you say, “I’ll do it tonight.” And tomorrow you say it again.



When I was about 8 years old, someone gave me a small green address book. I used to write the names of the boys I liked in it. Even gave them star ratings, from 1 to 5.



In the front of this book was a poem that struck me, at that tender age, as being so powerful and totally appropriate for an address book. I learned the poem by heart and would often think about the words. I still do.



It is about friendship but, much more than that, it is about the cost of not doing what we want to do. It is about procrastination. So, this week, I invite you to get out your ToDo list – or conjure it up in your head.



Think of the things you are putting off doing, and then read this little poem. It is called:



Around The Corner

Around the corner I have a friend,

In this great city that has no end,

Yet the days go by and weeks rush on,

And before I know it, a year is gone.

And I never see my old friend’s face,

For life is a swift and terrible race,

He knows I like him just as well,

As in the days when I rang his bell.

And he rang mine but we were younger then,

And now we are busy, tired men.

Tired of playing a foolish game,

Tired of trying to make a name.

“Tomorrow” I say! “I will call on Jim

Just to show that I’m thinking of him”,

But tomorrow comes and tomorrow goes,

And distance between us grows and grows.

Around the corner, yet miles away,

“Here’s a telegram sir,” “Jim died today.”

And that’s what we get and deserve in the end.

Around the corner, a vanished friend.

So what are you putting off doing?

Don’t break another promise to yourself.

Start checking things off your ToDo list.



If you are never going to do something on your list, delete it and stop beating yourself up for not doing it.



If the project you’re putting off is a big one, break it into smaller pieces.



If you’re stalling on anything to do with friendship, pick up the phone!



Your life is now.



Get Motivated. START NOW!