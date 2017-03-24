Choices For Your Future – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



Imagine being able to transport yourself to a time in the future. Ten years from now, where are you and what are you doing? What are you wearing? What is your home like? Who do you live with? What is your financial status? Are you healthy? Are you happy? What do you imagine your life will be like? How do you think the future happens? Is it all random or do you have any control?



When you consider the future, you will find that there are really three simple choices to decide upon. You control your choices and you also control your actions. So, simply stated, you control your future.



You could continue to do the same thing as you are doing now…thinking the same thoughts; doing the same actions. Ten years may pass, but nothing but your physical body changes. You age. You have fewer options. You live in the same place. You work at the same career. You do the same leisure activities. If you are alone, you are still alone. If you are in a bad relationship, you are still in a bad relationship. You have the same amount of money. Over the next ten years, you will not grow at all. You will remain the same. Remaining the same is the most difficult to do. Outside circumstances influence inner choices and sometimes it is impossible not to grow. But really, why would you want to remain the same? How boring!!!



You could do less than what you are doing now…thinking negative thoughts; acting in a self-destructive manner. Many things may change ten years from now when you’re thinking about what you don’t want to happen. You may have lost your job; lost your home; lost a good relationship. And the worst that can happen is that you may have lost your health. Over the next ten years, you will experience a downward spiral, leading you to a life of depression and despair. Making bad choices and doing stupid things is very easy to do when you don’t pay attention. But, then, the consequences make life a lot more difficult.



You could do things differently than you do right now… focusing your positive thoughts on the experiences you want to have. Everything may change in ten years when you take control of your thoughts and your actions… starting now. You may become a happier, healthier, wiser version of yourself. Over the next ten years, you could experience a joyful and successful life. Doing things differently may seem difficult at first. But the results of achieving positive goals makes life worthwhile.



You get to decide. The Now you creates the Future you. How would you like your future to be? You really do have some control over how it all turns out. Imagine that. In the magical state of creation, the economic exchange is different than that of the U. S. Treasury. You may not have unlimited cash flow, but you do have unlimited imagination. You can choose to have it all. Or you can choose to have nothing at all. You can afford to have the life of your dreams. You know that when you dream, anything is possible. Dream on.



Patricia Lynn Belkowitz teaches life-changing tools to achieve self-mastery. She is a Clinical Hypnotherapist and a Shaman. For more about her practice, visit www.TheMindMatters.com.