Choose A Better Body – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



Choices you make are controlled by your subconscious thoughts and past programming. Many times, negative thoughts create negative and self-defeating actions or inactions which prevent you from achieving your full potential. These thoughts and beliefs can be changed.



The powerful tool of hypnosis allows you to relax and visit your inner space, your place of creation. This is where you can choose positive thoughts and emotions which will motivate and inspire you. Hypnosis is a soothing and relaxing way to communicate with your subconscious mind. You are reaching the most powerful part of your mind and so, this time, you will succeed in achieving your fitness goals.



Your food choices, portions, cravings and eating habits are motivated by subconscious programming. We seek “comfort food” when we have stress or anxiety. We indulge in treats when we are lonely or bored. We crave foods for the sensual feelings we experience while we eat. We feed our emotions. We swallow our unexpressed feelings. We are weighed down by our emotional burdens. When you love and accept yourself, you are better able to express your emotions and needs. You have a healthier relationship with your feelings which creates the ability to make better choices in how you nourish yourself.



When you access the power of your subconscious mind, the 88% of your mind which controls your behavior, you will succeed in letting go of the unwanted excess weight and you will keep it off for the rest of your life. You will set a realistic goal and carry it out successfully. You will achieve and maintain your ideal weight, size and shape with the power of the MindBody connection. The time to start is now!



Your desire and motivation to exercise and be physically active is based on your past subconscious programming. Negative thought patterns are created in many ways.

By accessing your subconscious mind, positive thought patterns can be created to replace the negative ones. You will succeed in creating and maintaining an enjoyable exercise program which will keep you fit and flexible for the rest of your long, healthy life.



You can re-program your mind to accept and be motivated by the benefits of exercise and physical activity. The benefits include but are not limited to: reduced stress; increased energy, strength and flexibility; a healthy immune system; detoxification; a boosted metabolism; toned and firm muscles; cardio-vascular health; a youthful and healthy appearance; a longer and healthier life.



What you tell yourself has the greatest of power over your life. What you tell yourself ultimately determines what you can and cannot do. Tell yourself that you deserve to have a strong and healthy body. Tell yourself that the time to start to honor and respect your body is now! It’s a choice you make. Choose Your Thoughts…Choose Your Body.



