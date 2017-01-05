CI Assistant Professor wins national award for dissertation on representing undocumented immigrants

Camarillo — CSU Channel Islands (CI) Assistant Professor of Political Science Matthew Mendez, Ph.D., has earned national recognition for his dissertation on when and how well state lawmakers represent the interests of undocumented immigrants.



“Invisible Constituents: The Representation of Undocumented Immigrants” earned Mendez the Best Dissertation Award from the American Political Science Association.



“Undocumented immigrants can’t vote so they have no direct influence over whether a candidate is elected, so it is up to the lawmaker to decide how well he or she represents this portion of the population,” Mendez said. Mendez argued in his dissertation that there are other reasons why a politician would look out for the best interests of those who hold no sway over whether or not he or she is elected.



“I was trying to argue there are alternative reasons that would make a legislator decide to represent undocumented immigrants,” Mendez said. “The legislator turns to his or her own values. I found that Latino legislators want to represent all Latinos, including undocumented immigrants.”



Non-Latino legislators also represent the interests of undocumented immigrants, according to Mendez’s research, but it’s not as high a priority.



“Non-Latinos tend to respond to the citizen over the Latino undocumented immigrant,” he said.



Mendez said the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. are here under different circumstances, but in many cases have lived here all or a good part of their lives, especially those who arrived as children.



“You have people who, to a degree, are integrated. They’re workers. They’re members of the community,” he said. “Many are contributing whether it’s to the tax base or the local community. All of that gives some expectation that they should have some representation.”



Mendez’s research can be useful for immigration advocates, he said, because it details how relationships are built between legislators and advocates.

