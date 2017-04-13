City of Oxnard Environmental Resources Presents Earth Day 2017
Oxnard’s Earth Day 2017 festival will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Plaza Park, located at the corner of Fifth and “C” streets in downtown Oxnard.
Come join this family fun event with activities, live music, great food and community displays. Admission is free!
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. Worldwide, various events are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day events in more than 193 countries are now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network. This increasingly popular event encourages each person to continue to act locally, while thinking globally about their impact on the environment.
For more information, visit www.Oxnard.org/EarthDay2017.
Come join this family fun event with activities, live music, great food and community displays. Admission is free!
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. Worldwide, various events are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day events in more than 193 countries are now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network. This increasingly popular event encourages each person to continue to act locally, while thinking globally about their impact on the environment.
For more information, visit www.Oxnard.org/EarthDay2017.
Profile