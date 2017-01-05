City of Oxnard seeking volunteers for wastewater ratepayers advisory panel

OXNARD – The City of Oxnard encourages residents and business owners to apply for the utility ratepayers advisory panel (URAP) by Jan. 10, 2017, to provide feedback as the City begins the process of setting new rates for proposed wastewater rate increases in 2017. The URAP will consist of three members representing single-family residential residents, one member representing multi-family residential residents and four members representing the business ratepayer community.



The public can download applications on the City’s website at www.oxnard.org/PW/URAP or pick up a copy at the Oxnard City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Third St., 4th Floor. Completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by mail, in person or by email at michelle.ascencion@oxnard.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.



Residential, business and agricultural customers are encouraged to apply so all categories of ratepayers are represented on the URAP. Individuals who are selected for the URAP will be notified by Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (805) 385-8280.



Members of the URAP will have the opportunity to participate in a series of community workshops, with the first workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way. The community workshops will give URAP participants the opportunity to gain an understanding of how wastewater rates are determined and to provide their input on the rate-setting process.

