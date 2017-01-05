Clean The Clutter…Out of Your – Mind Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



When a computer has a virus infecting it, the computer will not work correctly. It starts to run slow and will take almost forever for things to be downloaded. It’s a very frustrating thing.



So you have to clean out the clutter most of the time. The clutter is called a virus. To clean a virus it takes time, sometimes money, because you have to pay experts who know what they’re doing or buy certain software programs to clean it out.



The bottom line is it’s going to take time, patience, effort, and sometimes money to get your computer clean and to free it from the virus.

There is no shortcut around it. You have to properly and correctly get the virus out or it will continue to affect your computer in a negative way.



Many of us know the feeling when our smartphone has a virus or something hindering it from working. And of course if you want it to work properly, you have to clear some of the programs you have opened. You might have to delete some things that you accidentally put on the phone. My point is, if we know to clear our computer, smartphones, and other devices that are valuable tous, it takes time, patience, and sometimes money.



How much more important is it for our mind to clear the clutter and the viruses that sometime affect our mind which eventually effectual thinking? Just like our computer or smartphone can become slow or sluggish, so can our mind. We have to get the junk out in order for it to work properly.



Sometimes it is obvious what we need to do: CLEAN OUT THE VIRUS. But other times, it’s simply improving the operating speed by dumping the JUNK!



Our mind is the same way. All of us, at some point in our life, have clicked the wrong button. Or worse, someone downloaded a virus so innocently that we didn’t even realize it was a virus.



The mental viruses are pretty tricky because they sneak up. They disguise themselves in very common names, like

– Who Do You Think You Are?

– Why bother?

– Nobody cares about you.

– You’re not good enough.

– Nobody will like you.

– They will just say no anyway.



And the list goes on. Starting today, I want to help you get rid of the virus and clean the clutter in your mind. It starts by taking charge of your mind. In many cases, our mind has been abused by negative words for so long that some people have become accustomed to the negativity. Right now, tell your mind things are changing. There is a new boss and from here on out new instructions will be given. Scripture says, “As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he”. Everything happening in your life has been the result of the way you have been thinking.



If you want to change your life, change your thinking. If you want to change your thinking you have to clear the clutter and all the viruses that made you feel like a victim. Starting today tell your mind you are not a victim anymore.



Take control of your mind by removing the old virus and put new software in your mind.



How do you do that?



Change your appetite in your mind! Someone once said whatever you feed your mind determines your appetite. You have to change what you are feeding to you mind. The greatest ways to do this is start saying every day and throughout the day what God says about you.

The Bible is filled with statements about you. They start with I AM… Start saying the word I AM… and fill-in the blank according to the Bible. It says:

I Am… Forgiven

I Am… Loved

I Am… The head and not the tail

I Am… The redeemed of the Lord

I Am … Healthy, wealthy, wise, strong



These biblical applications and declarations will create new software in your mind. It will take time because your mind has been abused and it does not believe these things but keep saying them every day and throughout the day.



You can hear Pastor Lonnie live at the Miracle Center, 38 Teloma Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Sundays 10 AM

