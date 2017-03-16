Colson Whitehead to Speak at UCSB Campbell Hall

SANTA BARBARA — UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Colson Whitehead in a public lecture titled An Evening with the Author of The Underground Railroad, on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.



Colson Whitehead is one of the most versatile and innovative writers in contemporary literature. His latest book, The Underground Railroad – winner of the 2016 National Book Award – is a tour de force that chronicles a young slave’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. With a body of work that includes acclaimed novels such as Sag Harbor, John Henry Days and The Colossus of New York, Whitehead takes on the marginal, the strange and the surreal. With his dynamic storytelling, inspiring anecdotes and irreverent rules for writing, Whitehead will reveal how he came to write his powerful new work.



Whitehead is the New York Times bestselling author of The Intuitionist, Apex Hides the Hurt, Zone One and The Noble Hustle. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Harper’s and Granta, among other publications. A dynamic speaker and winsome storyteller, he lectures with honesty and wit. He has taught at universities across the country.



Whitehead is a Pulitzer Prize and PEN/Faulkner Award finalist and is the recipient of both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship.



