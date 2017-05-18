Come one, come all to the Ventura Chamber Spring Carnival Business Expo

Ventura – The Ventura Chamber of Commerce will hold its Spring Carnival Business Expo on May 25 from 4:30-7:30pm at the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort.



The hotel’s ballroom will be filled with over 75 exhibitors, including restaurants, businesses, and services, showcasing the best of what Ventura has to offer. In keeping with this spring’s carnival theme, there will be games and prizes, including a $100 dollar cash giveaway every hour and a grand prize raffle. Food will be in abundance, from carnival fare in the form of popcorn and cotton candy, to delicious samples and bites from local restaurants and confectioners.



The Ventura Chamber’s popular, twice-yearly expo is free and open to the public.

Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort is located at 1050 Schooner Drive, in Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturachamber.com/ springbizexpo or call (805) 643-7222.

