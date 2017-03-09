Congresswoman Barbara Lee Slams President Trump Address

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement on President Trump’s address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“We saw a deeply unpopular president deliver a nationalistic message designed to frighten the American people into abandoning our values. President Trump’s address was the most pessimistic and divisive message I have ever witnessed from a sitting president.



“While I am disheartened by the message President Trump delivered to Congress, I am not surprised. President Trump has waged an all-out assault on our nation’s core principles of liberty, justice and opportunity for all.

“However, the American people will not be fooled by the Trump Administration’s false promises or divisive agenda.



“In the 40 days since he was inaugurated, the President has done nothing to create jobs or raise wages for American families. Instead, he has lined the pockets of billionaires and doubled down on Republicans’ heartless crusade to repeal the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has peddled falsehoods, cozied up to Russia and advanced polices to tear immigrant families apart.

“Simply put, our country deserves better. The President’s message tonight has only reinforced the importance of resisting these morally bankrupt policies.



“Americans from all walks of life have spoken loud and clear: President Trump and Republicans in Washington must be stopped. In the weeks and months ahead, I will continue to resist any and all attempts to roll back the progress we’ve made as a nation.”