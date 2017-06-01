Congresswoman Lee Announces $4.5 Million Department of Transportation Grant for Oakland International Airport

Oakland, CA – Congresswoman Barbara Lee announced that the Oakland International Airport (OAK) has received a $4,594,953 grant from the Department of Transportation to improve the Airport’s runway.



“I’m pleased that the Oakland International Airport will finally receive critical federal funding to improve its runway and enhance airport safety,” said Congresswoman Lee. “We must continue to make critical investments in transportation and aviation infrastructure to ensure our economic success in the 21st century.”



Runway 12/30 is OAK’s main commercial air carrier runway, and the Airport last completed a runway pavement overlay in 2001. The current rehabilitation project will ensure that the airport runway infrastructure will maintain safe and efficient operations for the benefit of the regional economy that the Port of Oakland and its business partners support through more than 73,000 direct jobs. Additional funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to assist with the balance of the project later this fiscal year.



“Oakland International is in the midst of a tremendous growth period, with more destinations and passengers than almost ever in our history. Generating funding to replace our main runway has been a collaborative effort with the FAA, our airline partners, local stakeholders, as well as our federal congressional delegation,” said Bryant Francis, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation at OAK. “It is with much gratitude that we acknowledge the tireless efforts of Congresswoman Lee for her support and for delivering better infrastructure and transportation resources in Oakland and beyond.”