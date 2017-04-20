Congresswoman Lee Calls for Federal Dollars to Quiet Airplane Noise

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a member of The Quiet Skies Caucus, joined a letter to the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development requesting federal dollars to reduce the impact of airplane noise in the FY 18 Transportation Spending Bill.



“Airport noise has been a huge concern for many of my constituents as it negatively impacts the quality of life in our communities. We must invest vital federal dollars to find innovative solutions to address their concerns,” said Congresswoman Lee.



The letter asks the FAA to review its current noise standards and requests money for FAA to conduct a study of the health impacts of airplane fights on resident.