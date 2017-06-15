Congresswoman Lee Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement celebrating the start of Caribbean American Heritage Month:



“I am proud to join the East Bay and people across the country in celebrating June as Caribbean American Heritage Month. This month is a wonderful time to reflect on our shared past and future. Every day, I see the critical role that Caribbean Americans play in building and enriching our culture and values. The historic relationships between the U.S. and the Caribbean—from trade, immigration and environmental security to fighting poverty and improving public health—have enriched many nations and led to key international partnerships.



“I encourage everyone to mark this month by learning more about the many contributions Caribbean Americans to the United States, and I hope you, your family, and all members of our community enjoy celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month.”



Congresswoman Lee led the effort to establish June as Caribbean American Heritage Month over one decade ago. In June 2005, the House of Representatives unanimously adopted H. Con. Res. 71, authored by Congresswoman Lee, recognizing the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States. On February 14, 2006, the resolution passed the Senate, culminating a two-year, bipartisan and bicameral effort. President Bush then issued a proclamation declaring June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Congresswoman Lee introduced a house resolution to Recognize the Significance of National Caribbean American Heritage Month on Friday, June 2nd.