Congresswoman Waters’ Statement on Delay of Senate Vote on Heartless Health Bill

WASHINGTON—Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43), Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee, released the following statement today in response to the announcement by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that there will not be a vote this week on the Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act:



“I was pleased to learn that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had to delay the Trumpcare vote in the U.S. Senate because he failed to secure enough support for this heartless and mean-spirited legislation. The Republicans’ so-called health care bill would place millions of Americans at risk. I am encouraged that there were enough Republicans in the Senate – many of whom are feeling the pressure from the American people to protect our health care system – who understood just how harmful this bill would be for working families across this country.



“The Senate bill would cause 22 million Americans to lose their health coverage. Millions of others would have to pay more for less coverage. Middle class families would face higher premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs. Insurance companies could reinstate annual and lifetime limits on care, make costs soar for people with pre-existing conditions, and eliminate coverage for essential health benefits, including maternity care, mental health care, cancer screenings, and prescription drugs.



“For older Americans, premiums, deductibles, and co-payments would skyrocket! Those between the ages of 50 and 64 would be forced to pay premiums five times higher than what others would pay for the same coverage. This crushing age tax would fall on some of the most vulnerable members of our society, elderly people on fixed incomes, many of whom have serious health issues.



“The Senate bill would slash Medicaid by more than $700 billion over the next ten years and impose even greater cuts after 2026. These cuts would endanger the lives of millions of vulnerable children, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income Americans who depend upon Medicaid for their health care needs.

“Majority Leader McConnell has stated that they will address this issue following the July 4th break, but I am hopeful that the Republicans will not continue to try to pass this terrible bill. I commend the Republican Senators who recognized the harm their constituents would face if the Affordable Care Act was repealed and Trumpcare was passed. It is time for the Republicans to discontinue any and all attempts to pass any legislation that will destroy the health care system for Americans and rather support the right of all people to have access to quality, affordable health care.”