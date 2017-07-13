County Requesting Input on General Plan Vision and Guiding Principles

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura Planning Division will meet with the public in the coming weeks to gather comments on a proposed Vision and set of Guiding Principles for the County General Plan Update. People have several options for providing feedback, including Municipal Advisory Council meetings, completion of an online questionnaire, or attending one of several Open Houses to be held in Santa Susana Park in Simi Valley and at libraries throughout the County. Project information and the opportunity to provide input via a questionnaire will also be available in the lobby of the County Government Center from July 24 – 28. The General Plan Update online questionnaire is available now at VC2040.org.



The public may attend any of the following public meetings and events:





For more information contact Susan Curtis at (805) 654-2497, email susan.curtis@ventura.org or visit the General Plan Update website at VC2040.org.

