CSUCI Choir invites community and campus members to audition for Spring 2017

Camarillo — The CSU Channel Islands Choir director auditioned experienced singers to perform one of the most mysterious pieces in musical history: Mozart’s Requiem.

Choral director KuanFen Liu, who holds a doctorate in performing arts, held auditions by appointment the week of Jan. 9 through 13, 2017. The choir is a combination of campus and community members.



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was in the process of composing the Requiem Mass in D minor in Vienna, Austria in 1791 when he died before the piece could be finished.

Mozart’s widow, Constanze, had one of Mozart’s students, Franz Xaver Süssmayr, finish the composition.



The CSU Channel Islands Choir’s Spring Concert will be performed both at the new Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo, and at the First United Methodist Church in Ventura in May.



Offered as part of the University’s Performing Arts program, the choir meets every Monday evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in Malibu Hall Room 140 on the CSUCI campus. The first rehearsal of the semester is set for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

