CSUCI receives grant to develop four-year teacher preparation programs

Camarillo, Calif. — CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) will receive a grant of almost $250,000 from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) to develop four-year teacher preparation programs.



California is experiencing a shortage of K-12 teachers with science, mathematics, special education and bilingual education credentials, so this grant will enable CSUCI to graduate career-ready teachers in four years, rather than the usual five years.



Chair and Professor of Education, Bob Bleicher, Ph.D., who secured the grant, explained that teacher candidates traditionally earn a four-year baccalaureate in Liberal Studies, then apply to become a special education or bilingual education teacher which requires an extra year of post-baccalaureate study. This grant will enable CSUCI to tighten and tailor classes so that teachers can graduate earlier and be ready to teach sooner.



“You can actually apply for a job during the final semester of your senior year,” Bleicher said.

The emphasis of CSUCI’s four-year integrated pathway will be to develop Bilingual and Special Education teachers.



CSUCI is among 17 CSU campuses receiving Integrated Program Grants from the CTC to help expand the number of teacher candidates earning science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM), Special Education and bilingual credentials.



These grants should enable the CSU campuses to triple the number of new teachers graduating each year with STEM, Special Education and Bilingual credentials. The CSUs currently graduate about 6,500 credentialed teachers each year.



CSU produces more teacher candidates than any other campus system in the state and leads the nation in preparing teachers.



CSUCI is working closely with the community colleges, especially Oxnard College.



CSUCI’s new four-year integrated teaching programs will begin admitting students in fall 2018.

