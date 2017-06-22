Dallas Cowboys Return to Train for the Summer!

Oxnard, CA – Get ready to see live professional football in Oxnard when the Dallas Cowboys return to the city to train for their upcoming football season, arriving on Saturday, July 22, with the first practice session scheduled for July 24. Visitors can watch the team train at the River Ridge Playing Fields located at 2101 West Vineyard Avenue.



The Oxnard City Council approved a two-year extension with the Cowboys to host the training camp in 2017 and 2018. The extension also included a two-year option, which could allow the Cowboys to return in 2019 and 2020.



The camp is free of charge, and parking is just $10 to park Mondays through Fridays and $15 on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking is free of charge for guests staying at an Oxnard hotel property and a parking pass is provided for each day of the stay. The Residence Inn by Marriott at River Ridge again serves as the headquarters hotel for the Cowboys.



“We are thrilled to have the Dallas Cowboys once again choose beautiful Oxnard as their training grounds,” stated Joshua Travers, Executive Director for the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The Cowboys are one of the summer highlights for Oxnard that bring a substantial number of visitors to the area and we are looking forward to welcoming them back to town,” added Travers.



Besides watching the practice sessions, visitors can also take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys Experience and entertainment provided at the camp. Highlights include a Kids Zone with all types of interactive games and the ‘Cowboys on Tour Truck’ featuring team merchandise and Hall of Fame trailers.



The training/practice sessions will be held in the afternoons and dates and times will vary. Visitors can find updated information on the schedule at www.visitoxnard.com/ dallascowboys-training-camp.

