Distinguished Speakers Series presents Ayaan Hirsi Ali

The 2016-2017 Distinguished Speaker Series is proud to present Ayaan Hirsi Ali at the Fred Kavli Theatre on February 21.



Renowned political leader, national security expert, women’s rights advocate and Islam reformist; Ayaan Hirsi Ali is the New York Times bestselling author of Heretic, Infidel, Nomad, and The Caged Virgin. A prominent speaker, debater, and journalist, she was chosen as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, one of the Glamour Heroes and Reader’s Digest’s European of the Year for 2005.



She is now a fellow at Harvard University. Hirsi Ali is the founder of the AHA Foundation to protect and defend the rights of women. In her presentation she will share her journey from a deeply religious Islamic upbringing, elected office in the Netherlands to a post at Harvard. She will make a powerful plea for a Muslim Reformation as the only way to end the horrors of terrorism, sectarian warfare and the repression of women and minorities.



The event will be at 8 p.m. This show is only available for purchase as a part of the 2016-2017 Distinguished Speaker Series.



If you are not currently a subscriber and would like to be added to the wait list for 2016-2017 season, please call Subscriber Services at (805) 449-2775, Tuesdaythru Sunday, 12 noon-5:00pm, or visit the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office in person.

The theatre is located at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., in Thousand Oaks. For more information, call (805) 449-2787