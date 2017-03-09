Do This. Live Longer. – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



An optimistic outlook helps you live longer. Expecting good things brings good things. Positive thinking is a powerful medicine… with no negative side effects! A new study from the Harvard School of Public Health states that case. It was found that factors such as optimism, life satisfaction and happiness are associated with a reduced risk of cardio-vascular disease. This reduced risk is regardless of other factors such as smoking or weight or age.



Eric Kim, research fellow in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences and co-lead author of the study said, “Our new findings suggest that we should make efforts to boost optimism, which has been shown to be associated with healthier behaviors and healthier ways of coping with life challenges.” It may be that higher optimism has a direct impact on our biological health. Apparently scientific studies show that more than any other factor, it is positive thinking that enhances longevity.



The science of happiness is increasingly suggesting a link between happiness and health. A study analyzed data from 2004 to 2012 from 70,000 women enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Study. Josh Richardson in an article in Prevent Disease reports that, “The most optimistic women had a 16 percent lower risk of dying from cancer; 38 percent lower risk of dying from heart disease; 39 percent lower risk of dying from stroke; 38 percent lower risk of dying from respiratory disease; and 52 percent lower risk of dying from infection.”



It appears that optimism, happiness and good health go together hand-in-hand. Scientific studies have been finding that happiness can make our hearts healthier, our immune systems stronger, and our lives longer. Positive thoughts actually affect and enhance our cellular structure.



Do you want to live longer? Do you want to be healthier while you are living? And just what is optimism? The dictionary defines it as “a disposition or tendency to look on the more favorable side of events or conditions and to expect the most favorable outcome.” It’s about focus on what you want and the belief that it is possible. If you don’t believe it is possible, you don’t have faith in the outcome. Optimism is a state of having positive beliefs. It is based on confidence, enthusiasm and trust. Remember, a belief is simply a thought you think over and over.



You may be aware of some thoughts about optimism which are part of our culture. Thoughts like, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” “There are plenty of fish in the sea.” And of course, “Look at the glass as half full instead of half empty.” I prefer to think of my glass as re-fillable!

You can write your own prescription for this “miracle” of longevity. Your optimism can be altered with a few simple interventions. Remember everything begins with a thought. And everything good begins with a good thought! Lao Tzu tells us, “Be careful what you water your dreams with. Water them with worry and fear and you will produce weeds that choke the life from your dream. Water them with optimism and solutions and you will cultivate success.” Life is but a dream.



Give your attention to what you want by acknowledging and focusing on the positive things taking place in your everyday life. Be present in the now moment. Focus on your loved ones. Enjoy the beauty of nature. Watch a funny movie. Read an inspiring story. Become more aware of the moments of your life and engage your senses as you appreciate the good, exciting and notable events happening. The essence of all you appreciate is constantly flowing into your reality. When you pay attention, it becomes obvious.



What are you choosing to think about? Remember there is no one else in your head but you. You are creating the thoughts. The thoughts are creating your reality and apparently the thoughts you are thinking are also determining how long you’ll be around to think about things.



