Do you have a feeling of heaviness inside? – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



What is that heavy feeling that makes us feel uncomfortable? It is called the human soul. Every person needs to have a soul cleansing. Soul cleansing is about becoming free from manipulation, domination and control that others have over you through the ungodly, unsafe attachment of soul ties.



The soul gives a person the mental ability to make decisions including the power of judgment, discernment, discretion, insight, foresight, conviction, belief and faith. The soul endows a person with the ability to think and apply knowledge via the intellect, understanding, creativity, sensibility, wisdom and what some have come to call intuition.



The soul is the intelligence, conscience and reason. It houses the mind, will and emotions of an individual. The soul is contained within a physical body that God created from the dust of the earth—a body created from the earth to interact with and function in the physical realm. With the aid of five physical senses, the body enables humans to be conscious of the world around us giving us the ability to discern earthly things. In the same way, the spirit of man was created to reflect the image and likeness of God, making him God-conscious and giving him the ability to interact with and discern spiritual things. While the body is temporal and earth-bound, the spirit is eternal and heaven-bound. This allows us to function in two worlds.



Two types of existence—the earthly and the heavenly—come together in the human soul. The great battles taking place between the kingdoms of heaven and earth—between the kingdom of darkness and the Kingdom of Light—are for the souls of humanity. There are five parts to the human soul: mind, will, emotions, intellect and memories. These battles not only rage in our souls, but for our souls.



Each year I lead our church at the Miracle Center in a soul cleansing service. There are many benefits of soul cleansing. It releases negative thoughts, cleanses and calms the conscious mind and removes demonic attachments that have enter our soul throughout the year. Our souls are like sponges, they soak up everything that comes in contact with them.



Soul cleansing sometimes is a must before a person can move forward with their life. Cleansing is not about focusing on the past, it’s about being released from the past.



The colossus amounts of negative things that can be attached to one’s soul is huge. Attaching spirits of unseen forces that bombard the soul daily are very real.



The soul’s inborn defenses are capable of dealing with most of these problems, but for the most part, it is only a matter of time before the soul structure itself is damaged because so many attacks to the soul over a period of time.



Our soul was created to hear the good, the pure, and kind tones however, we almost never hear pure tones. Every day through our thoughts and negative words, demonic and noxious forces bombard our soul. This creates a negative soul tie in which another force other than our own begins to manipulate, dominate and control us through our own emotions, hindering our dreams, decision making, health, love, peace, joy and eventually our destiny!